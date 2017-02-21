Alabama's drug stores battle city halls
Drug stores around Alabama are hoping the Alabama Legislature approves legislation that exempt prescription medicine from business license taxes imposed by cities. But cities throughout the state are concerned about a significant loss of revenue if legislation is approved.
