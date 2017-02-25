Alabama's 50th Attorney General to be formally introduced Monday
Alabama's new Attorney General will be formally introduced Monday. Governor Robert Bentley appointed Steve Marshall to serve as the 50th Attorney General of Alabama on Friday.
