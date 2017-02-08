Alabama tax program collects millions...

Alabama tax program collects millions from retailers

12 hrs ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

The "Simplified Seller Use Tax Program" collects a flat rate of 8 percent from shoppers. Any businesses that don't have brick-and-mortar locations in the state can participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

