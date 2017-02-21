Alabama Senate votes to limit judges'...

Alabama Senate votes to limit judges' power on death penalty

15 hrs ago

The Alabama Senate voted 30-1 Thursday to ban judges from imposing the death penalty when jurors recommends it - a power judges hold in no other state. "At the end of the day, it is morally wrong to allow this practice to continue in our state," said Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, a supporter of the bill.

