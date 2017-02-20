Alabama-Raised Catfish Sales Scale Upward
Alabama catfish farmers have experienced their third straight year of increased sales, netting producers a $120 million annual increase, according to a national report. USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service recently released annual catfish sales information, which reports income for the top four producing states: Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas.
