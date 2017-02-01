Alabama man dies in fire after police standoff
Authorities say an Alabama man with a history of mental problems is dead following a police standoff that ended with him setting fire to the house where he was holed up. The Cullman Times quotes police as saying 52-year-old Frank Kane was killed inside the house where he lived with his elderly mother in Cullman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|3
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC