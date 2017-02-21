Alabama lawmakers begin plan to redra...

Alabama lawmakers begin plan to redraw racially gerrymandered districts

15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A committee to draw new Alabama legislative districts meets today after a federal court that the Legislature improperly used race as the main factor in drawing 12 of the 140 districts in 2012. The Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the State House to organize, elect co-chairs, and to adopt guidelines.

