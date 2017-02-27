Alabama jail ministry expands into 'b...

Alabama jail ministry expands into 'blessing' for prisoners

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Clad in a red-and-white striped jumpsuit, Mary Trevino clutched a worn and ragged Bible, walked through the steel door and scanned the cement block room containing the smiling faces and open arms of volunteers. For the past five months, Trevino has lived within the walls of the Morgan County Jail - a place she called "a blessing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
God will break the teeth of wicked people. Feb 20 Rednecksgohome 1
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Feb 14 pennyfranklin3 6
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
News Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp... Feb 7 EconProf 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC