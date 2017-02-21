Alabama inmate, woman indicted in fra...

Alabama inmate, woman indicted in fraud scheme

A federal grand jury has indicted an Alabama state inmate and a woman in a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration. Authorities say 56-year-old Richard Stanley, of Boaz, was indicted Friday on six counts of wire fraud and one count of theft of government property for scheming to illegally receive $42,870 in disability benefits between January 2013 and September 2015.

