Alabama inmate 'stabbed to death inside prison'

Alabama man is 'stabbed to death inside prison by two fellow inmates,' making him the THIRD state inmate killed in ten days DeMarko Quinta Carlisle, 36, died from multiple stab wounds after an altercation in one of the dorms at Elmore Correctional Facility on Sunday State inmates David Menuel Carter, 37, and Corey Mirell Hughes, 21, were detained as suspects in the attack and will be charged in Carlisle's death An Alabama inmate was stabbed to death Sunday at a state prison, the third state inmate killed in 10 days. DeMarko Quinta Carlisle, 36, died from multiple stab wounds after an altercation in one of the dorms at Elmore Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections.

