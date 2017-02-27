Alabama inmate 'stabbed to death inside prison'
Alabama man is 'stabbed to death inside prison by two fellow inmates,' making him the THIRD state inmate killed in ten days DeMarko Quinta Carlisle, 36, died from multiple stab wounds after an altercation in one of the dorms at Elmore Correctional Facility on Sunday State inmates David Menuel Carter, 37, and Corey Mirell Hughes, 21, were detained as suspects in the attack and will be charged in Carlisle's death An Alabama inmate was stabbed to death Sunday at a state prison, the third state inmate killed in 10 days. DeMarko Quinta Carlisle, 36, died from multiple stab wounds after an altercation in one of the dorms at Elmore Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|God will break the teeth of wicked people.
|Feb 20
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|Feb 14
|pennyfranklin3
|6
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|Feb 9
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC