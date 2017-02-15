Alabama House votes to punish immigra...

Alabama House votes to punish immigration sanctuary campuses

Alabama universities that don't comply with immigration law would lose all state funding under a bill passed 72-28 by the Alabama House of Representatives Wednesday. "If we've got a campus that's in open defiance to law, let's don't fund that one with taxpayer money," said Rep. Phil Williams, R-Huntsville, sponsor of the bill.

