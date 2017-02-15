Alabama House passes bill to block funds to 'sanctuary' colleges
The Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill tonight that would set up a way to block funding for state colleges and universities that establish "sanctuary" policies and don't follow state or federal immigration laws. Rep. Phil Williams, R-Huntsville, the sponsor of the bill, said he did not know of any Alabama colleges planning to adopt such policies.
