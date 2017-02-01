Alabama governor names 6 finalists for US Senate seat
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is naming six finalists for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions. Bentley's list includes U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt of Haleyville and the pro tem of the Alabama Senate, Del Marsh of Anniston.
