Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees impacted by Trump's crackdown
A number of Alabama attorneys are taking steps to try to help the state's immigrant and refugee populations weather the new immigration paradigm established during President Donald Trump's first 10 days in the White House. The lawyers are working together and individually to assist people from seven Muslim-majority countries Trump singled out for new travel restrictions in an executive order on Friday.
