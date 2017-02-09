Alabama AG named to Jeff Sessions' former Senate seat
Alabama's governor on Thursday named state Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions. Strange will replace Sessions, whose selection as U.S. attorney general by President Donald Trump was confirmed Wednesday.
