$750,000 bond for woman accused in Florida, Alabama killings
A man suspected in the killings of three women is dead after a standoff Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, with police at a Georgia motel, and a female suspect has been arrested, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said. William "Billy" Boyette, 44, was dead after the standoff in West Point, Ga., and authorities had taken 37-year-old Mary Rice into custody, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Jim Joyner said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees...
|21 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres...
|23 hr
|pennyfranklin3
|5
|Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|8
|Councilperson
|Feb 7
|Video One
|1
|Alabama attorneys help immigrants, refugees imp...
|Feb 7
|EconProf
|3
|Alabama is a superior state.
|Feb 5
|Alabama
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC