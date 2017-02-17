3 men escape from Decatur Work Releas...

3 men escape from Decatur Work Release Center

5 hrs ago

Michael Ray Morrison: 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 185 pounds, strawberry blond, blue eyes, tattoos on arms and torso According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the three men escaped from the center at 7:30 p.m. They were last seen wearing a white prison uniform. Kennedy is serving a 20-year sentence for a forgery conviction in Madison County.

