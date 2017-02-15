20 years ago today, Alabama entered t...

20 years ago today, Alabama entered the auto industry

Alabama entered the auto industry 20 years ago today, when the fledgling Mercedes-Benz plant's first M-Class sport utility vehicle rolled off the assembly line. It was the first stride into a world where Alabama now turns out more than a million vehicles a year through the work of Mercedes, Honda and Hyundai, along with the hundreds of suppliers which followed.

