15 most diverse suburbs in Alabama

15 most diverse suburbs in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

If you look at Census Bureau data on the state as a whole, you will see about 70 percent of Alabamians are white; the median household income is $43,623; and median age is 38.2 years. Those "typical" numbers don't hold true everywhere, however, as Niche recently found out in its look at the most diverse suburbs in Alabama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) 2 hr ThomasA 3
News Inmate injured after being assaulted at Ventres... Tue pennyfranklin3 6
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Feb 11 Qeni 32
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
News Britain limits lone child refugees to 300, sees... Feb 9 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Why Powerball fever isn't catching in Alabama (Jan '13) Feb 8 ThomasA 8
Councilperson Feb 7 Video One 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,893,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC