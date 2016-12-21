Woman can sue doctor for wrongful death after miscarriage, Alabama Supreme Court rules
The Alabama Supreme Court on Friday reversed a Jefferson County judge's order dismissing a woman's wrongful death claim against a doctor for her miscarriage when she was about six weeks pregnant. One justice said the decision reaffirms the Alabama Supreme Court's previous ruling that from the point of conception children are protected by Alabama's wrongful-death law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC