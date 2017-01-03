Winter storm: South braces for snow, ...

Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Lindsey Hodges shops at Kroger located off of Alps Rd. in Athens, Ga., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. A menacing winter storm approaching the South could bring freezing rain to states as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and up to 8 inches of snow in parts of North Carolina and Virginia, forecasters said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Wed Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,060 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC