Why Alabama is in good shape secondary-wise even after losing Marlon Humphrey

Not long before Cam Robinson, Marlon Humphrey and ArDarius Stewart announced that they're turning pro last Friday, cornerback Anthony Averett informed Alabama coaches of his decision to bypass the NFL draft and return for his senior season with the Tide. Losing him would have left the Tide needing to replace both of its starting cornerbacks -- Humphrey and Averett.

