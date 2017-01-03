Which state has the most gun stores per capita? It isn't Alabama
InsideGov, a political research site, looked at data from the U.S. Department of Justice to to determine the number of licensed gun dealers per 100,000 residents in each state. On the political side, the analysis found the states with the highest concentration of gun stores tend to vote Republican.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC