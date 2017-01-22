Which Alabama city might lose more in...

Which Alabama city might lose more in a trade war?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

One Alabama city could be among the big losers nationwide if some of the Trump Administration's trade policy proposals result in a trade war. Decatur is seventh nationally among cities that rely on exports as a percentage of their gross domestic product, according to the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 23 Steamer-Saginaw-MI 2
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Jan 22 Asa 29
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 18 agimagimi 30
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Jan 16 Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... Jan 16 tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Jan 14 The Wookie 3
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,403,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC