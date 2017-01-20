Weather Authority | Cloudy and Wet Final Day to 2016
Strap on your seat belts! The forecast for the start of 2017 looks complicated and is likely to feature something for everyone ranging from sunshine to thunderstorms to wintery precipitation. Clouds increased across the Southeast US overnight as good Pacific moisture began to be pumped into the area as the upper flow began to take on a more southwesterly character.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Fri
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods
|Dec 13
|Dell Gamble
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Dec 11
|djalilondon
|27
