Weather Authority | Cloudy and Wet Fi...

Weather Authority | Cloudy and Wet Final Day to 2016

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC 33/40

Strap on your seat belts! The forecast for the start of 2017 looks complicated and is likely to feature something for everyone ranging from sunshine to thunderstorms to wintery precipitation. Clouds increased across the Southeast US overnight as good Pacific moisture began to be pumped into the area as the upper flow began to take on a more southwesterly character.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 33/40.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Fri judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News In Alabama, we give judges the power of gods Dec 13 Dell Gamble 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Dec 11 djalilondon 27
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC