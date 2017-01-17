Weather alternative shelters provided in Lee Co. due to tornado watch
Due to a tornado watch that has been issued for counties in east Alabama, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency has listed several shelters in the area. You will need to bring your own supplies to these locations including food, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, medicines, water, diapers, etc.
