Weather alternative shelters provided...

Weather alternative shelters provided in Lee Co. due to tornado watch

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Due to a tornado watch that has been issued for counties in east Alabama, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency has listed several shelters in the area. You will need to bring your own supplies to these locations including food, sleeping bags, pillows, blankets, medicines, water, diapers, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 18 agimagimi 30
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats Jan 16 Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... Jan 16 tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Jan 14 The Wookie 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 13 2 brokenup 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Jan 11 nopervs allowed 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC