We asked Alabama Trump voters to talk politics, values with California liberals
Alabama and California voters participated in a collaborative effort between AL.com and Spaceship Media to create meaningful dialogue between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton supporters. Pictured are some of the participants.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|18 hr
|Rings9523
|2
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Jan 10
|tomin cali
|1
|Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage...
|Jan 9
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Need a favor from women shoppers
|Jan 7
|linda35ny
|1
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
