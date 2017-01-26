University of Alabama Police Department honored for response in credit union hostage situation
The Black Warrior River Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution honored the University of Alabama Police Department Friday with the Distinguished Service Certificate. The Chapter President thanked police for their response to the Jan. 10 hostage incident at Alabama Credit Union during a bank robbery which ended peacefully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|29 min
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC