Trump's Alabama crowds, gangs in Birmingham, giant mall shuts down: AL.com must-read...
Former Alabama Democratic Gov. Don Siegelman said he is "at peace" with the decision by President Obama to deny him clemency as he left office earlier this month. Siegelman, 69, is set to be released in August following a 2006 conviction on charges relating to selling a seat on the state health regulatory board to former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy in exchange for a donation to the former governor's statewide lottery campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Sat
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC