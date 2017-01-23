Trump book for sale at the National H...

Trump book for sale at the National History Museum is riddled with falsehoods

The $50 book on Donald Trump is displayed at the very front of the National Museum of American History gift shop, its red-white-and-blue cover featuring the newly inaugurated president's signature stare-and-hair. "Donald Trump 45th President of the United States Collector's Vault" shares real estate with acclaimed nonfiction by established historians such as James M. McPherson, Roger Lowenstein and Walter Isaacson.

