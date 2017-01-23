Trump book for sale at the National History Museum is riddled with falsehoods

The $50 book on Donald Trump is displayed at the very front of the National Museum of American History gift shop, its red-white-and-blue cover featuring the newly inaugurated president's signature stare-and-hair. "Donald Trump 45th President of the United States Collector's Vault" shares real estate with acclaimed nonfiction by established historians such as James M. McPherson, Roger Lowenstein and Walter Isaacson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.