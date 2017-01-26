Trial begins for man accused of killi...

Trial begins for man accused of killing uncle with cousins

A trial has begun in Alabama for a third man accused of killing his uncle to avenge his grandmother's death - even though prosecutors say she died of natural causes. The Montgomery Advertiser reports that a trial began Tuesday for William Kyle Richards in the 2013 death of Thomas Bracknell.

