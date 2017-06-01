Top StoryWinter storm: South braces f...

Top StoryWinter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KHGI

Lucinda Anderson, of Bowling Green, Ky., left, and her daughter Shaye Rabold, of Lexington, Ky., walk through Fountain Square Park to get to their car in Bowling Green on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. School districts in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia either closed or called off classes as early as snow began falling there Thursday and more cancellations were planned Friday, including by school systems in central Alabama amid the threat of up to 3 inches of snow and sleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHGI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
Glass Hat Dec 25 linda35ny 1
News Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat... Dec 21 Lawrence Wolf 15
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks Dec 19 desey002 1
News Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w... Dec 9 Tolerman 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,750 • Total comments across all topics: 277,679,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC