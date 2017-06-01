Top StoryWinter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Lucinda Anderson, of Bowling Green, Ky., left, and her daughter Shaye Rabold, of Lexington, Ky., walk through Fountain Square Park to get to their car in Bowling Green on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. School districts in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia either closed or called off classes as early as snow began falling there Thursday and more cancellations were planned Friday, including by school systems in central Alabama amid the threat of up to 3 inches of snow and sleet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHGI.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 4
|Hasim
|29
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Dec 30
|judy
|28
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Dec 28
|sONE
|2
|Glass Hat
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|Hard-Liners Are Confident Heading Into Immigrat...
|Dec 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|15
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Sevenoaks
|Dec 19
|desey002
|1
|Suit against Anniston alleges city imprisoned w...
|Dec 9
|Tolerman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC