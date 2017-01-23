Three convicted for child abuse at religious Alabama private school
"Everybody, from Alabama, Maine, Dallas, Houston, New York - it was a herculean task and it took a lot of people at the DA's office working hard to make it happen," said Keith Blackwood, Mobile County assistant district attorney, "to make sure I had what I needed to prove my case." In the end, three leaders of a religious Alabama bootcamp for troubled teens were convicted on multiple counts of aggravated child abuse for what they did to the children in their care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|23 hr
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC