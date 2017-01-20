'This is just horrible': 2 found dead in central Alabama home

The bodies of Thomas M. Ramage, 67, and Linda W. Ramage, 66, were discovered with a single gunshot wound at 7:53 p.m. Sunday, Millbrook police said. Chief P.K. Johnson said a complainant called officers to check on her parents who lived in the 100 block of Mercer Road in the Ridgedale subdivision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.