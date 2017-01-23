The battle over who goes to which bat...

The battle over who goes to which bathroom is only heating up

The new year was barely a few days old before "bathroom bills" started popping up in state legislatures around the country. Despite the political and economic smack-down that North Carolina experienced last year after passing its own effort to restrict public restroom rights for transgender people , more states might be following suit this year.

