Survey: Alabama business executives optimistic about Trump
It may be tough for economists to predict how a Donald Trump White House will affect Alabama, but the state's business executives seem to have no such problem. A survey taken after the election showed that optimism among Alabama business leaders surged to its highest level since 2005.
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mon
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 13
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Jan 11
|nopervs allowed
|1
|Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T...
|Jan 10
|tomin cali
|1
