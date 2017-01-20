State summaries: Two-thirds of states...

State summaries: Two-thirds of states face budget challenges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Alabama is not expecting a budget shortfall at the moment, but there is more uncertainty surrounding the next fiscal year in a state that regularly lurches from one budget crisis to another. Many lawmakers expect to have trouble putting together a budget and meeting funding requests from state agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats 3 hr Harry Paratestes 15
News In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters... 8 hr tomin cali 4
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Jan 14 The Wookie 3
News Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto... Jan 13 2 brokenup 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Jan 13 Dr Wu 2
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Jan 11 nopervs allowed 1
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... Jan 10 tomin cali 1
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,613 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC