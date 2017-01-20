State summaries: Two-thirds of states face budget challenges
Alabama is not expecting a budget shortfall at the moment, but there is more uncertainty surrounding the next fiscal year in a state that regularly lurches from one budget crisis to another. Many lawmakers expect to have trouble putting together a budget and meeting funding requests from state agencies.
