Southern University graduate makes Alabama history as youngest African-American female judge

It's not because she owned a private law practice in Camden, Alabama or because she's the former Assistant District Attorney of Selma; Briana Westry-Robinson is currently a district judge in Wilcox County and now the youngest African American female judge in Alabama. Our sister station, WSFA 12 News , reports that Briana Westry-Robinson became a district judge in Wilcox County after voters elected her in November.

