Shelby County's Claire Kendrick named Alabama's 2017 Distinguished Young Woman
Shelby County representative Claire Kendrick was greeted with cheers, hugs and applause on Saturday night as she was announced as the 2017 Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama. Along with the title, Kendrick, a senior at Valleydale Christian Academy, will take home more than $8,000 in scholarship money in addition to other awards won throughout the preliminary rounds and final program.
