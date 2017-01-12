Sewell voices opposition to Obamacare...

Sewell voices opposition to Obamacare repeal efforts

19 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

With a near party-line 227-198 House vote, Congress gave final approval Friday to a budget that will ease passage of a still-unwritten bill replacing President Barack Obama's health care overhaul with a GOP edition. The budget - the Senate approved it Thursday - bars Democratic senators from blocking that future legislation with a filibuster.

