Selma helps auto manufacturing boom in Alabama

The Selma Times-Journal reports Honda Lock-America, Seoyon E-Hwa Interior Systems Alabama and Lear Selma helped set a record of 1,048,597 vehicles produced by Hyundai, Honda and Mercedes Benz. The Alabama Department of Commerce released numbers stating that Hyundai manufactured the most cars with 379,021 last year.

