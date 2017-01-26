Selma helps auto manufacturing boom in Alabama
The Selma Times-Journal reports Honda Lock-America, Seoyon E-Hwa Interior Systems Alabama and Lear Selma helped set a record of 1,048,597 vehicles produced by Hyundai, Honda and Mercedes Benz. The Alabama Department of Commerce released numbers stating that Hyundai manufactured the most cars with 379,021 last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|15 hr
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC