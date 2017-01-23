Scholarships available for Alabama teachers to earn board certification
Alabama superintendent Michael Sentance, National Board of Professional Teaching Standards president Peggy Brookins and policy director Michelle Accardi speak at the Alabama NBCT conference in Homewood, Al., on Jan. 21, 2017.( Alabama teachers hoping to earn National Board Certification have a new opportunity to earn a scholarship through the state department of education to cover the cost of the process. Research has shown that students taught by board-certified teachers learn the equivalent of an additional two months of instruction in math and one month in English language arts.
