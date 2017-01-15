Protesters gather in Birmingham against Session's nomination
Various protesters from groups such as Black Lives Matter, the LGBT Community, and the Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice gathered in front of the Robert Vance Federal Building to protest Jeff Session's nomination for Attorney General. Jack Williams, a representative in the state House, disagrees with the protests.
