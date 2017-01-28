Protect yourself as flu season gets underway in Alabama
The flu season got into swing in January, with Alabamians reporting some illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On a positive note, "the season has not emerged as robustly in 2017 as in previous years," said UAB's Dr. Kevin Harrod, a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, who specializes in the study of respiratory viruses.
Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
