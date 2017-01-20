President Obama commutes sentences of...

President Obama commutes sentences of 4 Alabama inmates

7 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

In one of his last acts as President, Barack Obama has commuted the prison sentences of 209 people and pardoned another 64. These additional grants mean that President Obama has issued more commutations than any other President, according to the White House.

Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

