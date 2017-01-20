President Obama commutes sentences of 4 Alabama inmates
In one of his last acts as President, Barack Obama has commuted the prison sentences of 209 people and pardoned another 64. These additional grants mean that President Obama has issued more commutations than any other President, according to the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Mon
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 13
|2 brokenup
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P...
|Jan 11
|nopervs allowed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC