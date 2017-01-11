Parole denied for man convicted in 1990 murder in Alabama
Parole has been denied for a man found living in New Orleans 10 years after fatally shooting a woman outside a southeast Alabama nightclub. The Dothan Eagle reported Wednesday that 50-year-old Vincent Lampkin's request for early release was denied after being presented before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
