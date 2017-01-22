Official: 2017 could be make or break for Medicaid reform in Alabama
Stephanie Azar, director of Alabama's Medicaid Agency, talks to reporters in Montgomery Monday after speaking to lawmakers trying to plan the state's budget for the next fiscal year. Azar said Medicaid reforms intended to save the state money in the long run won't happen unless lawmakers come up with the money to pay for them by Oct. 1. Stephanie Azar, director of Alabama's Medicaid Agency, talks to reporters in Montgomery Monday after speaking to lawmakers trying to plan the state's budget for the next fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC