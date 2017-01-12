Obama adds Alabama civil rights area ...

Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Service

There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Service. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

President Barack Obama signed an order Thursday designating an historic civil rights district in Alabama as a national monument, placing several blocks of a city once rocked by racial violence on par with landmarks including the Grand Canyon. The National Park Service will now have oversight of a downtown section of Birmingham, Alabama, that was a focal point of civil rights struggles in 1963 against harsh enforcement of laws mandating racial segregation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,837

The Left Coast

#2 2 hrs ago
So the Park Service will now run downtown Birmingham. Makes perfect progressive sense. If the park entrance fees aren't to high I'm sure people from around the world will flock to see it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,374

Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
He has also declared ever back seat in all buses a national park as well..

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alabama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cory Booker: Jeff Sessions Won't Protect LGBT P... Wed nopervs allowed 1
News Immigration in focus as U.S. Senate confronts T... Jan 10 tomin cali 1
News Capital notebook: Bill to do away with marriage... Jan 9 Imprtnrd 4
Need a favor from women shoppers Jan 7 linda35ny 1
kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14) Jan 4 Hasim 29
Gay Alabama (Oct '13) Dec 30 judy 28
News Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af... Dec 28 sONE 2
See all Alabama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alabama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC