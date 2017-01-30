North Alabama counties head in different directions for 2016 election, analysis shows
President Donald Trump took office near the end of January, but the election that put him in the White House leaves loads of surprises in its wake. For example, in our viewing area alone, we saw one of the biggest statewide spikes for Democrats and massive shifts toward Republicans, all in the same cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Alabama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Polaris plans to drop unprofitable Victory Moto...
|Jan 23
|Steamer-Saginaw-MI
|2
|Gay Alabama (Oct '13)
|Jan 22
|Asa
|29
|kerkoj ciftet Qe dun me u qi (Mar '14)
|Jan 18
|agimagimi
|30
|The Breathtaking Hypocrisy of Senate Democrats
|Jan 16
|Harry Paratestes
|15
|In immigration debate, Trump and Clinton voters...
|Jan 16
|tomin cali
|4
|Feds: Alabama to expand license office hours af...
|Jan 14
|The Wookie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alabama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC