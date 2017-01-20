Nick Saban visits Alabama QB commit Mac Jones in helicopter
Alabama head coach Nick Saban was in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday making a stop for one of his most important recruits. He visited Mac Jones, the four-star quarterback who committed last summer, and Jones documented the landing of Saban in a helicopter.
